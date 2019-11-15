 

Groundbreaking ceremony held for new Birch Grove school in Tolland

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A groundbreaking ceremony kicked off on Thursday for a new Birch Grove school in Tolland.

The structure is being built because the current building has a crumbling foundation.

“This is really an example of the community and the state coming together and creating an excellent outcome for otherwise what would have been a disastrous situation for this community,” Walter Willett, Superintendent of Schools, Tolland.

For now, students are using portable classrooms. The new building should be ready in two years.

