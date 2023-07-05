STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — University of Connecticut’s president is still alive, despite an email that a hacker sent to the campus community overnight.

The email was titled “Unfortunate passing of [President] Radenka Maric.”

“An unauthorized user was able to gain access to the university’s listserv system and send a fictitious message to the community overnight,” a statement from UConn to News 8 reads. “UConn’s IT department removed the messages from inboxes this morning, determined the avenue used to gain access, and took corrective action to prevent it from recurring.”

University police are investigating, but UConn “is not speculating publicly on who that may be or their potential affiliations,” the statement reads. There were no malicious links in the email.

Maric, the university’s 17th president, has led the university since last year.