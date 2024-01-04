HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The Somers community is reeling after four children died in a house fire earlier this week.

Dr. Laura Saunders is a licensed psychologist at the Institute of Living at Hartford Hospital.

She discussed how a tragedy like the loss of the children in Somers, can bring up pain not only for members of the community but also for the general public.

For children upset by the news, she says to let them speak about what they’re going through. If they do not want to speak to a parent, let them know they can talk with a therapist or school counselor when they feel ready.

“That’s why parents and other loved ones in their lives need to be sort of open to listening if they do bring up a question or concern or fear, and anxiety. ‘Could this happen to me?’ And, just listening at that moment because it is very opportunistic. You can’t necessarily script when a child has a need to talk about something,” Dr. Saunders said.

Dr. Saunders said it is common for parents to want to fix things, but in tragedies like these, to listen to their children and provide them assurance.

However, she said to be careful when making promises to your children – as parents cannot promise that something bad can’t happen. She said to instead assure children that their home is safe and that they have taken all the precautions.