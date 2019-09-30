Hartford man arrested under assault, kidnapping charges

Stafford, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut authorities arrested a Hartford man on Sunday accused of an assault and kidnapping.

According to Connecticut State police, officers were dispatched to a Stafford home on Sunday at 4:30 p.m. for one report of an assault and a second report of a kidnapping.

Police located the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Juan Serrano of Hartford, driving on a road with the victim and proceeded with the arrest.

No other details were revealed.

Serrano was arrested for home invasion, kidnapping, sexual assault, among other charges. Serrano is being held on a $100,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.