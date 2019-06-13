Hartford man forces himself on, sexually assaults child in Vernon
VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) - A Hartford man, charged with sexually assaulting a child in Vernon.
Police say 49-year-old Ronald Daniel forced himself and sexually assaulted a child under 13.
Daniel charged on 11 total counts including employing a minor in an obscene performance.
He's being held on $750,000 bond.
==
Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Trump: Sarah Sanders to leave the White House at the end of June
- Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
- Over 40 Years of Home Projects: Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT
- Elderly man missing from NYC could be in New Haven
- Doctor gets prison time for prescription fraud scheme
- Central Park 5 prosecutor won't seek renewal of Columbia job
- Pickup truck owned by Fotis Dulos' company was in New Canaan
Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Eye on the Storm - Hurricane season by the experts
Every Wednesday at 8 p.m., CBS 17 Storm Team meteorologists will be joined by weather teams from other Atlantic Storm markets to keep you up to date on storm preparations.Read More »
- Jupiter will get so close to Earth this month that the planet and its largest moons will be visible
- The science behind studying mosquitoes this season
- Safety dos and don'ts of handling a tornado outbreak
- Preparing for Hurricane Season
- After several quiet years, tornadoes erupt in United States
- Raw, damp with showers through Thursday afternoon
- 80,000 without power, but no deaths reported from Ohio tornado
Don't Miss
High school graduation season…
Your photo may appear on TV and on our website.Read More »
Celebrating Connecticut Dads:…
We have your chance to read a heartfelt letter or tell us about why your…Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…Read More »
Trending Stories
Latest Connecticut Headlines
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Yale, United Technologies top Forbes list of best employers in Connecticut
Four out of five of the companies have headquarters in Connecticut.Read More »
-
Gov. Lamont holds bill signing ceremony for Ethan's Law
Governor Lamont holds a ceremonial bill signing on Thursday for the gun...Read More »
-
Over 40 Years of Home Projects: Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT
Country Paint & Hardware in North Branford, CT has been a family-run business...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Elderly man missing from NYC could be in New Haven
Police are searching for a missing elderly man Thursday, who could possibly...Read More »
-
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Doctor gets prison time for prescription fraud scheme
A physician has been sentenced to three months in prison for her role in a...Read More »
Video Center
-
Digital Update for Thursday afternoon
Digital Update for Thursday afternoon:•Maine man accused of raping, killing 11-year-old girl in Norwalk in 1986•Forbes releases best CT workplaces list•Mystic Seaport announces plan to expandRead More »
-
Haymond 2 Wheels on the Road for Veterans
Haymond Law sponsored a 2 Wheels on the Road rally on flag day to raise money for veterans.Read More »
-
Haymond Two Wheels
Connecticut StyleRead More »