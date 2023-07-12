HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was sentenced on Wednesday to spend 37 months in prison for his role in a catalytic converter theft ring, according to an announcement from the U.S. Department of Justice.

Theodore Roosevelt Owens, 22, will follow his sentence with three years of supervised release.

He was arrested by Vernon police in October 2021 for outstanding warrants, according to the announcement. Owens had a gun that had been stolen from a South Windsor warehouse. He also had five grams of crack cocaine.

He had sold $26,320 in catalytic converters — some of which were stolen — in September and October 2021, according to the announcement.

He pleaded guilty in February to unlawful possession of a stolen firearm and for conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property.