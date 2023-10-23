TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s career day at Eversource.

The company hosted dozens of students from A.I. Prince Technical School in Hartford at the Eversource site in Tolland.

The students explored career options in the electricity industry including line work, meter mechanics and underground works.

Students also practiced using equipment and wore protective gear.

Students also had an up-close look at line workers climbing utility poles and using bucket trucks.

“Eversource has a lot of opportunities. I talked to one of their representatives. He said he tries to switch up his job every year so it doesn’t get repetitive. I just think this is a very opportunative place. Take away everything you can from it,” said Katt Williams, a student at A.I. Prince Technical High School.

Eversource has several programs for students to learn more about the field. You can learn more by clicking here.