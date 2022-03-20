HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — The popular Maple Festival returned to Hebron this weekend after a two-year hiatus amid the pandemic.

The festival ran Saturday and Sunday on the Town Green as residents celebrated its 30-year anniversary.

Organizers told WTNH they hoped to get back to the thousands of visitors from the last event in 2019.

“It’s amazing,” Carol Engelmann of Maple Craft Foods said. “We had a fantastic day yesterday even with the weather, everybody came out for it, and today, everybody is just so eager to be our here and enjoying the maple part of everything — and everybody has a little bit of maple in their booth.”

One festival attendee, Shaquan Smikle, said that they’re happy to see everyone outside.

“I think it’s something that everyone needs,” Smikle said. “The weather’s getting warmer, and what I’ve found is that when everyone’s able to be outside and enjoy time with their families and their neighbors and friends, everyone’s just happier.”

The fun throughout the weekend included tasting maple, learning from maple sugar houses, and enjoying some great spring weather.