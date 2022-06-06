HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) – Students at RHAM Middle and High School in Hebron have a furry friend coming to visit them on school days.

School Psychologist Carol Rusch announced she is a participant in the newly launched national Dogs in the Classroom program, a pilot program based out of Maryland that provides schools with therapy dog teams.

This means therapy dogs will be in attendance on certain school days in Hebron schools to provide support for the students.

Therapy Dog participating in the Dogs in the Classroom program

The program has aided nearly 100 classrooms in providing therapy-dog assistance, according to their press release.

“Our students and staff have benefited greatly from having Barnabas and now with the addition of Tegan as well. […] I have brought them throughout our High School and Middle School and the impact the dogs have made is incredible,” said Rusch. “Staff, as well as students, tell me all the time that, ‘They just needed this’.”

“Everyone has their things they struggle with, compounded with the effects of COVID and now with the mass shootings that have conjured up the negative, traumatic feelings of prior tragedies,” she added.