TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are assisting the U.S. Department of Homeland Security in a raid in Tolland Thursday morning.

The raid is underway at Electric Blue Cafe, an adult club on Route 195, right off Interstate 84.

“The Tolland Resident troopers office, along with the other law enforcement investigators, are involved in an ongoing secondary law enforcement investigation where the area is completely safe and the surrounding businesses are open,” Tolland Town Manager Brian Foley said.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 8 for updates.