SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — The Somers community is coming together to help the families impacted by Tuesday night’s house fire that claimed the lives of four young children.

Four people lived on one side of the two-story house, and eight lived on the other. Eleven people were inside at the time.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache said monetary donations can be made to the Town of Somers’ Angel Fund. If you or someone you know would like to help the families financially, you can mail a check to:

The Angel Fund

Town of Somers

619 Main St.

Somers, CT 06071

Country band Steel-N-Easy will host a fundraiser on Friday from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Joanna’s Restaurant to support the Town of Somers’ Angel Fund.

The restaurant will also match dollar to dollar up to the first $1,000 of donations received, and bartenders and waitstaff will also donate a portion of their tips.

A GoFundMe for the Tomalonis-Karoliszyn family, who all escaped from the fire unharmed, can be found here. The American Red Cross is helping the two adults and three children displaced by the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.