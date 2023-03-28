STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — Do you want free tickets to watch the UConn men’s basketball team compete in the Final Four tournament?

If so, you’re in luck. UConn is inviting both students and fans to Gampel Pavilion on Saturday night to watch the Huskies take on the Miami Hurricanes. This game will determine if UConn will head to the national championship game on Monday.

Whether you’re a student or not, you’ll need to claim a ticket to the event.

Students can find tickets here.

General public tickets are available here.

Tickets to the watch party are free and on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last.

Gampel Pavilion will open its doors on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. for the watch party. Guests can also expect concessions in the arena, as well as Dunkin’ giveaways.

Stay tuned with News 8 as we cover the UConn Huskies during March Madness