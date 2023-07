TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) – Serious injuries have been reported after a motorcycle crash on Interstate 84 Westbound in Tolland on Thursday evening, according to Connecticut State Police.

State police said Interstate 84 Westbound in Tollande is closed at #Exit 69 for an investigation into the crash.

Anyone traveling through the area is asked to seek alternate routes.

There is no word on how long the closure will last.

No other information is available at this time.

Open the News 8 traffic map below: