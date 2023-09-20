VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A special celebration took place on Wednesday in honor of a new adaptive field for children in Vernon.

After a full summer of hard work, construction for the Vernon Miracle League Field at Northeast School is complete.

The park has inclusive features for children with special needs or mobility issues. The goal of the field is to give all children a chance to join in on the fun of Little League games.

Adaptive features of the field include rubberized turf to prevent injuries, and bases that are painted on to avoid raised obstacles.

The field also provides barrier-free accessibility for visually impaired players and guests.

“The motto we live by is we always do what is best for children. First and foremost. That’s what comes first. Having a disability should not be a barrier for education, academics, or athletics. I just want to leave you with two words. Play ball,” Vernon Public Schools Superintendent Joseph Macary said.

Several entities came together to create this field including the Cal Ripken, Sr. Foundation, Miracle League of Northern Connecticut, the town of Vernon and Vernon Public Schools.