STORRS, Conn. (WTNH) — The University of Connecticut’s football team is 0-4, and there doesn’t appear to be much relief in sight.

The team’s offense has been abysmal, and it’s been a struggle for quarterback Ta’Quan Roberson over the last two games.

So, is it time to change and give last year’s starting quarterback, Zion Turner, a chance at the spot?

“Not right now,” Head Coach Jim Mora said. “What we need to do is have receivers that catch the football. We had probably six or seven drops together, and those were balls well placed by our quarterback.”

Roberson took over as starting quarterback after the original starter, Joe Fagnano, received an injury that put him out for the rest of the season.

“We just have to execute,” Roberson sad. “…we can’t turn the ball over. It’s very hard to win a game with a turnover. So, as offense, we just got to execute.”

The Huskies will take on Utah State University on Saturday at home.