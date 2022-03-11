ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury has been selected for the trial of an Ellington man accused of killing his wife, whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be a key piece of evidence.

Nine women and seven men will serve as jurors in the trial, with 12 determining the outcome of the case and four serving as alternates. The court, however, did not specify which jurors will be alternates.

Dabate is charged with murder in the December 2015 shooting death of his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home while their two young sons were in school.

He has maintained his innocence, claiming a masked intruder shot his wife.

Police said Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicts his story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Dabate has pleaded not guilty to murder, tampering with physical evidence, and making a false statement.

Testimony is expected to begin on April 5.