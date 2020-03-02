Jury selection to begin in murder trial with Fitbit evidence

Tolland

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
2017-04-14Dabate_434316

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of a Connecticut accused of killing his wife, whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be key evidence.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Richard Dabate are set to start interviewing potential jurors Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

Dabate is charged with murder in the December 2015 killing of his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home while their two young sons were in school.

He told investigators a masked intruder shot his wife. Police say Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicts Richard Dabate’s story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

21st annual Huskython raises $1.52 million

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "21st annual Huskython raises $1.52 million"

CT State Police, FBI search for 21 firearms, Bolton man who violated protective order

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT State Police, FBI search for 21 firearms, Bolton man who violated protective order"

House fire in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "House fire in Vernon"

WEB EXTRA: Vernon's Asst. Fire Chief gives update on house fire Sunday night

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: Vernon's Asst. Fire Chief gives update on house fire Sunday night"

WEB EXTRA: on scene of house fire in Vernon

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "WEB EXTRA: on scene of house fire in Vernon"

Thousands of bullets found inside home in Bolton

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Thousands of bullets found inside home in Bolton"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss