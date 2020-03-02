Jury selection to begin in murder trial with Fitbit evidence

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (AP) — Jury selection is scheduled to begin for the trial of a Connecticut accused of killing his wife, whose Fitbit activity tracker is expected to be key evidence.

Prosecutors and lawyers for Richard Dabate are set to start interviewing potential jurors Monday in Rockville Superior Court.

Dabate is charged with murder in the December 2015 killing of his wife, Connie Dabate, at their Ellington home while their two young sons were in school.

He told investigators a masked intruder shot his wife. Police say Connie Dabate’s Fitbit contradicts Richard Dabate’s story, showing she was moving around an hour after he said she was killed.