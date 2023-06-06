TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — A juvenile has been charged in connection to a street takeover that happened on May 21 in Tolland, according to Connecticut State Police.

No further details were released about the juvenile’s identity or age. They have been ordered to juvenile detention.

The juvenile has been charged with second-degree conspiracy to incite a riot, first-degree conspiracy to commit unlawful restraint and third-degree conspiracy to commit criminal mischief.

The announcement is the latest in a string of street takeover and street racing arrests across the state in recent weeks.

Over the weekend, three people were taken into custody for allegedly street racing in Berlin and Waterbury.