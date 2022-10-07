UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K9 is credited for tracking down a driver who allegedly ran away from the scene of a car crash, leaving his three passengers behind.

The one-car crash happened on Route 190 (Buckley Highway) near the Union-Stafford town line Wednesday.

K9 Drago and his handler tracked for three miles before he stopped pulling on his leash and started wagging his tail frantically.

State police said he was sitting on the suspect who was laying face down in the brush.

Joseph Marengo, 32, of Southbridge, Mass., was arrested and charged with failure to drive in the proper lane, operating a motor vehicle without a license, evading responsibility, interfering with an officer and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Marengo was released on a $5,000 bond and is scheduled for arraignment at Rockville Superior Court on Oct. 12.