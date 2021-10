TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Lanes of I- 84 West in Tolland are closed Monday afternoon after a truck hit a bridge, causing concrete powder to spill across the roadway.

State police said both right lanes of I-84 West are closed between exits 68 and 69. They asked drivers to seek alternate routes.

Crews are currently inspecting the bridge.

No word yet on injuries or a cause for the crash.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.