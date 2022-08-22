Lanes shut down on I-84E in Vernon after 2 tractor-trailers crash

VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) – A crash involving two tractor-trailers shut down three lanes of I-84 East in Vernon on Monday morning, officials said.

The collision took place between exits 64 and 66 and was reported at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday morning. Heavy delays are expected as the right three lanes are closed due to the scene.

Police have not stated what may have caused the crash or if there are any injuries at this time.

Watch News 8’s Live Traffic Map for up-to-date traffic conditions around this area.

Follow News 8 for updates on this developing story.