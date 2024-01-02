BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A new law named after a fallen Connecticut soldier aims to provide members of the United States Army Reserve and their families the same access to health care as active duty members of the military.

Rachel Clark lost her husband Sgt. First Class Michael Clarkin in July of 2022, when his U.S. Army Reserves unit was struck by lightning at Fort Gordan in Georgia.

“It’s a nightmare you know… We were married almost twenty years,” Rachel Clark said. “He was with the army reserves for over 22 years. He also did multiple deployments. He actually did five deployments.”

When Michael Clark died his family was only eligible for six months of TRICARE health coverage because the fallen soldier died less than 30 days after being activated in the U.S. Army Reserve.

“An active-duty service member would be entitled to three years of coverage,” State Rep. Joe Courtney (D-2nd District) said. “So this disparity is focus of what this bill was all about.”

Courtney and U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.) went to work to change the law so families like the Clark’s would get the same health care coverage benefits as active duty members.

“Here’s what’s really important,” Blumenthal said. “Michael Clark is a hero.”

On Dec. 22, 2023, United States President Joe Biden signed the bipartisan National Defense Authorization Act which included the Sgt. First Class Michael Clark TRICARE Reserve Parity Act.

“Just knowing that other families will benefit from it and they will not have to go through what we went through I can’t describe how amazing that feels,” Rachel Clark said.

The new law will not benefit Rachel Clark’s family because they are not grandfathered in. Instead, it is for families moving forward who have lost a loved one after the bill was signed into law last month.

“Peace of mind for those family members when their service members deploy or go to training is definitely key,” Connecticut National Guard Major General Francis Evon Jr said.

Clark said the one benefit her family did get from fighting for this bill is that, for a time, it took her mind off her unimaginable tragedy of losing her husband and children’s father.

She did this for her son Logan and daughter Hailey who she said someday will realize how this bill named after their father will allow his legacy to live on.

“My children give me the strength,” Clark said.