TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Most of Interstate 84 eastbound was closed Tuesday night as LIFE STAR landed on the roadway in response to a crash.

The interstate was completely closed between Exit 67 and 68 due to an overturned vehicle, at about 8:30 p.m. The crash happened at 7:55 p.m.

One laned had opened by 8:45 p.m.

LIFE STAR could be seen landing on the interstate. At least one person was injured, according to Connecticut State Police, although the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

No further details were immediately available. Check back for updates.