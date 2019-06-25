Breaking News
Life Star responds after head-on collision closes Route 30 in Tolland

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Life Star was called to the scene of a head-on collision that closed Route 30 in Tolland on Tuesday morning. 

The Tolland Fire Department tweeted that Life Star is meeting emergency crews at Rockville Hospital after a two vehicles collided head-on on Route 30 at around 7 a.m.

Fire crews say that one person had to be extricated from their vehicle and that four ambulances were requested to the scene. 

Life Star was en route to the scene but had to change plans due to developing weather conditions and go to Rockville Hospital instead. 

There is no word on how many people were injured or their conditions at this time. 

Route 30 is currently closed at Eaton Road. It’s unclear when the road will reopen.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

