Tolland

1 dead after crash involving transit bus on Route 195 in Mansfield

By:

Posted: May 23, 2019 09:10 PM EDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 03:20 AM EDT

MANSFIELD, Conn. Conn. (WTNH) - Officials responded to fatal crash involving a car and a transit bus in Mansfield on Thursday night.

According to officials, just before 9:00 p.m., crews were called to the head-on collision along the 400 block of Storrs Road (Route 195).

Fire crews said that at the scene, a man behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The bus was only carrying the driver, who did not suffer any serious injuries, but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed between Bassetts Bridge and Mansfield Hollow Road, and has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

==

Free download: Access Connecticut breaking news, weather, stream newscasts live and more on-the-go with News 8 alerts directly to your phone.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Storm Team 8 Weather Headlines

Don't Miss

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign&hellip;

News 8 launches W82TXT campaign…

The campaign in partnership with Trantolo & Trantolo, LLC encourages…

Read More »
Get the News 8 App Free
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Get the News 8 App Free

The News 8 app gives you the ability to be alerted about breaking news…

Read More »
Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Enter the Auto Racing Challenge

Capitol Report: Sundays at&hellip;
Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Capitol Report: Sundays at…

Suggest A Story To News 8

Suggest A Story To News 8

Trending Stories

Latest Connecticut Headlines

Video Center