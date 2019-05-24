MANSFIELD, Conn. Conn. (WTNH) - Officials responded to fatal crash involving a car and a transit bus in Mansfield on Thursday night.

According to officials, just before 9:00 p.m., crews were called to the head-on collision along the 400 block of Storrs Road (Route 195).

Fire crews said that at the scene, a man behind the wheel of the car was pronounced dead. His identity has not been released.

The bus was only carrying the driver, who did not suffer any serious injuries, but was transported to a hospital as a precaution.

The road was closed between Bassetts Bridge and Mansfield Hollow Road, and has since reopened.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

