HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Several fire departments are responding to a possible drowning incident at Amston Lake off Ames Road in Hebron.

According to the Colchester Hayward Volunteer Fire Company, there are four patients and one of them is in cardiac arrest.

Lifestar and state police are on the scene.

Officials are asking drivers to avoid Ames Road and the main beach.

