SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — LifeStar responded to a motorcycle accident in Somers Sunday night, according to state police.

State police responded to the intersection of Root Road and Wood Road around 5:30 p.m. and found a 36-year-old man unresponsive.

LifeStar was requested to the scene and landed in a nearby field.

The man was taken to an area hospital and his injuries are non-life threatening, police said.

