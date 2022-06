TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — Lifestar responded to the scene after a pedestrian was struck by a car in Tolland, fire officials said.

The Tolland Fire Department responded to Kozley Road, where Lifestar was dispatched after the crash.

Fire officials said the landing zone will be in the area of Bald Hill and Kozley Roads. The TFD asked drivers to avoid the area.

This is an active incident.

