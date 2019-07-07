Lightning strike sets Storrs home on fire

STORRS, Conn. (WTNH)–Mansfield fire department along with several neighboring crews responded to a house fire in Storrs caused by a lightning strike on Saturday night.

Officials said the call came in just after 7:00 p.m. Saturday. Officials said fire and smoke were found on one side of the house and in the basement.

Mansfield FD said it took over 90 minutes for firefighters to put out the fire.

Willimantic Fire Fighters Local 1033, Windham Hospital Paramedics and Eversource CT also reported to the scene.

The lightning bolt left a long streak of dirt nearby. Officials told social media users ‘it is a path of travel from a lightning strike to a grounding source’.

Officials say the home is safe to live in and no injuries were sustained.

Saturday evening just after 7pm, while 2 of our ambulances were out on EMS calls, we responded to this home for a… Posted by Mansfield Fire Department on Sunday, July 7, 2019

