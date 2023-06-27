MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A precautionary boil water advisory was issued Tuesday for a portion of Voluntown due to low or no pressure in the water system.

The advisory was issued for the SDC water system, which serves about 60 customers in the area of Valley Drive, Tanglewood Lane, Lakeside Terrace, and Ten Rod Road.

Robin Cabriotti is one of those customers impacted.

“If they said to do it, for sure,” Cabriotti said.

The town was among the hardest hit by power outages.

“Last night, probably halfway through the night, and it came back on like elevenish,” Cabriotti said.

The outage caused a pump issue and low or no water pressure, so the water must be tested before the affected residents can drink it.

In Coventry, a lightning strike destroyed a shed and everything inside it.

The owners told News 8 that they heard a loud bang at about 2 a.m. and immediately saw a flash of light. Shortly after that, they noticed an orange glow which was their shed engulfed in flames.

When the lightning hit the shed, it caused such a big explosion that it threw the cedar shingles across the yard. One landed about 70 feet away.

At about the same time in Mansfield, a lightning strike hit the back of a Stafford Road home blowing out five or six breakers and setting the siding on fire.

The fire also burned through a wall sending smoke into the basement, which the fire department had to ventilate.

“The home had two basements, and this subbasement had burnt right through into the basement, which created a smoke condition,” Mansfield Fire Chief Fred Mitchell said.

Lightning also knocked out power and blew out the water pump for the wash house at the nearby DeSiato Sand & Gravel in Mansfield, but fortunately didn’t cause a fire.

“We’re on alert because of the volatile storms that are going to be coming… forecasted to come through the area,” Mitchell said.

He said the back-to-back fires in Mansfield and Coventry put a strain on all their resources and on the mutual aid they both use.

No injuries have been reported. The Red Cross is helping displaced residents find alternative housing.