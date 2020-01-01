Closings
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

Man accused of attempted home invasion in Somers

Tolland

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Jeffery Harbaugh, 45, of Enfield. (Photo: Connecticut State Police)

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man is accused of trying to break into a Somers home on December 25.

State Police say 45-year-old Jeffery Harbaugh broke a window in an attempt to enter the home. The victim then left the house to seek refuge with a neighbor, according to officials.

Troopers arrived at the scene on Hall Hill Road at around 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Harbaugh is facing multiple charges including attempted home invasion, risk of injury to a child and interfering with an officer. His bond was set to $25,000.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tolland

Police identify woman killed in Coventry house fire

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Police identify woman killed in Coventry house fire"

LIFE STAR called to multi-vehicle crash in Ellington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "LIFE STAR called to multi-vehicle crash in Ellington"

Lifestar responds to Tolland, report of man who fell from roof

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Lifestar responds to Tolland, report of man who fell from roof"

Two tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of I-84 east in Tolland, fuel leaking, DEEP en route

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Two tractor-trailer crash shuts down part of I-84 east in Tolland, fuel leaking, DEEP en route"

UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma recovering from successful surgery

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma recovering from successful surgery"

Cab of tractor-trailer crashes into woods along I-84 West in Tolland

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Cab of tractor-trailer crashes into woods along I-84 West in Tolland"
More Tolland

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss