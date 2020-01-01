Man accused of attempted home invasion in Somers

SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — An Enfield man is accused of trying to break into a Somers home on December 25.

State Police say 45-year-old Jeffery Harbaugh broke a window in an attempt to enter the home. The victim then left the house to seek refuge with a neighbor, according to officials.

Troopers arrived at the scene on Hall Hill Road at around 7:00 p.m.

Officials say the victim did not suffer any injuries.

Harbaugh is facing multiple charges including attempted home invasion, risk of injury to a child and interfering with an officer. His bond was set to $25,000.