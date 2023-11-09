MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested on Tuesday in connection to a home invasion in Mansfield, police said.

Mansfield police said they arrested Keith Haddad, 38, of Mansfield in the basement of the home he allegedly broke into on Tuesday.

Police responded to a call at 7:32 p.m. reporting a disturbance at a home. The caller said that a man was outside of the home, banging on the doors and trying to get inside, police said.

While police said they were responding to the address, the caller said that the man entered the home through a basement door.

Upon arrival, police said they arrested Haddad in the basement. Officers later determined that state police directed Haddad to leave the property earlier that same day.

The caller told police that all the doors in the house were locked when Haddad came. Police said Haddad forced entry through the basement door and went upstairs, where he yelled at the caller through the closed bedroom door.

Mug shot of Keith Haddad. (SOURCE: Mansfield Police Department)

According to police, Haddad forced his way through the bedroom door and caused a minor injury to the caller’s arm. Haddad then threw the caller’s phone, which was still connected to the 911 call, police said.

The caller told police they were able to escape to a neighbor’s house, after a witness inside the house advised the caller to run, according to police.

Police arrested Haddad at 7:45 p.m. and transported him to Troop C. He was charged with disorderly conduct, interfering with a 911 call, second-degree criminal mischief, home invasion, first-degree burglary and first-degree criminal trespass, police said.

Haddad was held on a $30,000 cash/surety bond and transferred to the custody of the Connecticut Department of Corrections, according to police. He is scheduled to be arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on Nov. 8.