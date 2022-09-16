SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) – State troopers arrested a man for driving under the influence and crashing into a residence in Somers on Thursday.

Just after 11:15 p.m., troopers said they responded to a home on Springfield Road in Somers for a report of a car crash. Upon arriving at the scene, police determined that 35-year-old Nathan Benis from Longmeadow, Massachusetts, was driving a black Audi A4 and had crashed his vehicle into the residence.

According to police reports, Benis failed to obey a stop sign at the intersection of Bugbee Lane and Springfield Road and had crossed both the north and southbound lanes of the road.

Police then said that Benis drove across the front lawn of the Springfield Road residence, struck a brick wall, and then struck a parked vehicle.

Benis failed to perform a sobriety test to standard and was placed under arrest by the state troopers. He was placed under arrest for failure to maintain proper lanes and operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol.

Officers transported Benis without incident, according to their report. He was released on a $500 surety bond, and he is scheduled to appear before the Rockville Superior Court on October 4.