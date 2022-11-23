MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested on Monday for leaving a premature baby on the hood of a woman’s car in Mansfield in March 2022.

Connecticut State Police arrested Jorge Grados, 41, for abandoning the child. Police charged him with intentional cruelty to a person and risk of injury to a child.

The incident took place on March 23, when a woman called 911 regarding an infant that had been wrapped in a towel and left on the hood of her parked car. When state police arrived at the scene, life-saving measures were taken and the infant was taken to an area hospital.

The infant was found to be a premature baby boy, weighing just 2 lbs., and having been born just 24 to 48 hours before the incident.

After an extensive investigation, including several interviews and evidence collection, police determined that Grados was responsible for leaving the baby on the car.

Grados was arrested at his home in Hartford and was transported to state police headquarters. He was due in court on Tuesday and is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.