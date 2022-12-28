SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was arrested after smashing a car with a crowbar at a CVS in South Windsor, according to police.

Police responded to the CVS Pharmacy at 525 Buckland Rd. for reports of a man striking a car in the parking lot. The man, identified as 27-year-old Andrew J. Bobey of Vernon, fled the scene and hit a mailbox, police said.

Bobey was stopped by police on the access road leading to Lowe’s and Target and officials located a metal pipe in the back seat of his car. Police said they believed Bobey was under the influence, and he refused to take a Standardized Field Sobriety Test or Drug Influence Evaluation.

Bobey was taken into custody and released on a $5,000 non-surety bond. He is due in court on January 11.

Stay alert for news updates with WTNH in the News 8 app