VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 33-year-old Vernon man driving a vehicle that crashed into an officer — injuring the officer and child, and killing a teacher — was under the influence of delta-8 THC and alcohol at the time, according to an affidavit.

Officer Andre Lisee was on his way to an officer in distress call on April 2 with his emergency lights on and siren activated when a vehicle driven by Phillip Vargas turned left in front of him, according to police documents. The affidavit said that Lisee thought two officers were involved in a shooting because he heard pops on the radio that sounded like gunshots.

The crash happened in the intersection of Hartford Turnpike and Bolton Road. Bianca Colon, a 26-year-old science teacher, was pronounced dead at the scene. Vargas, Lisee and a 1-year-old child were taken to the hospital with injuries. The child had been cut out of their car seat by witnesses shortly after the crash.

Vargas had “a clear and unobstructed view” of the cruiser, according to the investigation, which was done by Manchester police.

Vargas has been charged with second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle, risk of injury to a minor, second-degree reckless endangerment, operating under the influence, operating a motor vehicle containing a passenger younger than 18 while under the influence, failure to grant the right of way when turning left, and for interfering with an officer.

Police found open beer and nip bottles in the vehicle, according to the affidavit. Vargas’ blood alcohol level was .10%, and he was experiencing psychoactive effects of delta-8 THC

He was assigned a $75,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.