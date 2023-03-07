BOLTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 68-year-old Colchester man is in custody Tuesday in connection to a man’s death in October.

Travis Terry was found stabbed on Oct. 11 in his Bolton apartment, according to authorities. Robert Robbins, who is now facing a first-degree manslaughter charge, made the 911 call to report that he’d stabbed Terry.

Terry had been stabbed in the torso, according to Connecticut State Police.

Robbins told officers that the two were watching tv together when Terry took out a knife and showed off how to open the blade. Terry then became upset and said “I’ll cut your throat.” When Terry started to leave, he then asked where his knife was, according to an arrest affidavit.

Robbins told police he thought Terry was going to stab him because “he had a crazy look in his eye” and had threatened him, according to an arrest affidavit.

Robbins then picked up a steak knife and stabbed Terry, who said “You stabbed me” and left the apartment.

Robbins told police “I got him first before he got his knife out” and that Travis was previously “super fast” with a knife like a “ninja guy,” according to the affidavit.

Robbins was taken into custody on Monday. He is being held on a $100,000 bond.