VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man died in his home during an overnight fire in Vernon, according to police.

The fire was called in at 11:20 p.m. Sunday on Haney Lane.

Police said a man in his sixties was found dead inside the home.

The Vernon Fire Department and Detective Division are on scene investigating the fire.

News 8 has a crew heading to the scene.

