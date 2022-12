VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was hospitalized after a car accidentally drove into a reservoir in Vernon Saturday morning.

According to Vernon police, a car accidentally drove off the road at 415 Lake St. into Risley Reservoir just before 12 p.m.

The driver, an adult man, was transported to a hospital for injuries.

Police are on scene working to pull the car from the reservoir.

This is an active scene and investigation.

