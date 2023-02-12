VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man is in critical, but stable condition after getting hit by a car in Vernon on Saturday evening.

Vernon Police responded to a report of a car hitting a person in the area of Hyde Avenue and South Grove Street at around 4:44 p.m.

When they arrived, Vernon Police found an adult man with a leg injury in the road. He was brought to Hartford Hospital where he is suffering serious injuries.

The car involved was a white BMW 3 Series that was traveling west on Hyde Avenue when the man was allegedly crossing Hyde Avenue. The driver of the car was not injured and stayed on the scene.

Vernon Police along with Metro Traffic Services are currently investigating the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.