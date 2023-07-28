COVENTRY, Conn. (WTNH) — A 75-year-old man has died after he was pulled out from the water at Coventry Lake on Friday,

Coventry police and fire officials responded to Lakeview Terrace Beach off Lakeview Drive just before 5:30 p.m. for a man having a medical emergency in the lake.

Responding officers, fire officials and EMS entered the water to search for the victim.

Police said the victim was located in approximately 10 feet of water and brought to land where first responders performed life-saving measures.

The man was transported by ambulance to a local hospital, where he later died.