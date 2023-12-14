MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Town of Mansfield is excited about a new high-rise housing complex set to be built right at the edge of the University of Connecticut’s campus.

The Hub will be the college town’s first privately owned, dorm-style housing complex.

“It’s being marketed by the bedroom,” said Jennifer Kaufman, Mansfield’s director of planning and development.

She is excited about the 1,261 new housing units approved since 2020, which she hopes will attract a mix of people working in the area, as well as in Hartford and Manchester.

Most of the units are part of four developments. They’ve been given the OK since June, with The Hub being the largest.

The Hub consists of two eight-story high rises on North Eagleville Road. They will have a total of 450 units and more than 1,100 bedrooms.

“It’s gonna be similar to suites you would have in a dorm room, so a common area with a kitchen and a living area, and then four bedrooms with their own private bathroom,” Kaufman said.

The rooms will rent at market rate by the year, coinciding with the start of the school year.

“I think that would be a great option,” UConn freshman Lauren Collier said. “Still that off-campus experience, but still close enough where you can have easy access to campus.”

Tenants don’t have to be a UConn student.

“I’m always looking to get close to campus, so, I mean, any options like that I would definitely look into it,” said Ellie Mackay, who works at UConn.

The popular Ted’s restaurant is staying where it is. However, Huskies Tavern which is now in a small commercial complex on North Eagleville Road, will be removed, along with that building.

Kaufman believes Huskies Tavern will reopen as a tenant on the first floor of the new high rise once it is built.

“The exact tax impact is still to be determined, but we expect it will be several million dollars, potentially, per year,” Ryan Aylesworth, the town manager, said.

The town may start seeing that in fall 2026, when the rooms are expected to be ready to rent.