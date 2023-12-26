MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Mansfield Middle School music teacher was arrested last Thursday for allegedly threatening a 10-year-old student on a school bus in November, according to an arrest warrant from Connecticut State Police.



On Nov. 21, a Connecticut State Trooper responded to an incident after Kenneth Johnson, 49, allegedly made a disparaging remark to a student on a school bus.



The student told police they decided to bring a stick home from school and brought it on the bus with them.



The student said they were showing the 2-foot stick to other students on the school bus when the driver asked them to throw it out the window. When the student refused, the bus driver went to get a teacher.



Johnson reportedly went onto the bus and told the student that the stick was now his and it would be in an office. He then allegedly said “If you talk back again, I’ll rip your face off,” in an aggressive and controlling voice, according to the warrant.



The child went home upset after the remark and told their mother about the incident. Before the mother went to the police, she spoke with the Mansfield Middle School principal and reviewed the camera footage of the event.

Mugshot of Kenneth Johnson. (SOURCE: Connecticut State Police)





Johnson has been placed on paid administrative leave and the student is no longer taking his classes, according to the district.



Mansfield Public Schools superintendent provided the following statement to the school community on Nov. 28 following the incident in part below:



“On November 28th, 2023, District Leadership informed the MMS community that a middle school staff member had been placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation. Today, the Connecticut State Police have informed the district that the staff member has been arrested related to this incident. Mansfield Public Schools will continue to cooperate with the appropriate authorities.”

The information from the investigation was forwarded to the State’s Attorney’s Office.

The video footage of the alleged threatening event is being stored by Connecticut State Police.

Johnson is facing second-degree threatening and disorderly conduct charges. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

He is expected to appear on Jan. 8, 2024, at Rockville Superior Court.