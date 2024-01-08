SOMERS, Conn. (WTNH) — State officials have identified the four children who died in a house fire on Jan. 2 in Somers.

Lukas Koropatkin, 11, Genevieve Koropatkin, 9, Benjamin Koropatkin, 7, and Archer Koropatkin, 5, were killed in the fire at 44 Quality Ave., the office of the chief medical examiner confirmed to News 8 on Monday. The children died of smoke inhalation and burns, and their deaths were ruled an accident, the medical examiner ruled.

Fire and town officials said that the four children lived on one side of the house with their mother and three other siblings. The mother was not home at the time, and her 19-year-old daughter, who was watching over the other children, escaped by jumping out of a second-story window, First Selectman Tim Keeney said.

Somers Fire Chief John Roache said firefighters rescued three dogs from the home, but a litter of puppies died.

A visitation for the Koropatkin children will take place from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 11, at Leete-Stevens Enfield Funeral Home, 61 South Rd. in Enfield. A private funeral and burial will be held at a later time.

The Somers Congregational United Church of Christ will also be holding a prayer service Monday night to allow the community to come together to support the Koropatkin. The service will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Somers Congregation UCC, located at 599 Main Street.

How to support the families

The town also set up an “Angel Fund” to collect donations for the families impacted by the fire. If you or someone you know would like to help the family financially, you can mail a check to:

The Angel Fund

Town of Somers

619 Main St.

Somers, CT 06071

A GoFundMe for the Tomalonis-Karoliszyn family, who all escaped from the fire unharmed, can be found here. The American Red Cross is assisting the family.