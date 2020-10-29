Medical staff at Natchaug Hospital in Mansfield to protest over safety concerns

MANSFIELD, Conn. (WTNH)– Medical staff are taking a stand in Mansfield on Thursday afternoon.

Workers at Natchaug Hospital are holding a protest to speak out about Covid safety concerns at the 57-bed psychiatric and substance abuse treatment facility. Some workers say they are in dire need of personal protective equipment as they continue to work during the pandemic.

They also seek to improve employee recruitment and retention, as well as reduce workplace violence.

The protest is set to begin at 2 p.m. along Route 195 outside Natchaug Hospital.