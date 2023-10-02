VERNON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut State Police K-9 found erectile dysfunction medication and methamphetamine during a traffic stop after catching a driver going almost 120 mph on Interstate 84, officials announced Monday.

A trooper saw the vehicle at about 1:20 a.m. Sunday on I-84 East near Vernon, according to state police, who added that the driver didn’t pull over for almost a mile afterward.

The trooper said the driver showed “signs of impairment” and was arrested. The officer’s K-9, Drago, then found drugs in the center console.

Police seized prescription-only, sildenafil citrate (a generic erectile dysfunction medication also known as Viagra and Revatio), meth pills and a stun gun, according to officials.

The driver, who has not yet been publicly named, was held on a $15,000 bond. They have been charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence, possession of narcotics and criminal possession of a weapon.