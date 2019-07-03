Moisture-density gauge containing radioactive material stolen, police say

TOLLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — State Police say a “potentially dangerous” device containing radioactive material was stolen from Tolland.

The device is a portable moisture-density gauge that contains sealed sources of radioactive material. It belongs to the Tri State Materials Testing Lab in Berlin.

The gauge was in a yellow protective case that was locked in an employee’s car, which was stolen from their driveway last month. The car is a 2009 white Honda Accord.

Police say if the radioactive sources are in the retracted, shielded position, there’s no danger, but any attempt to tamper with the radioactive sources could cause radiation exposure.

Anyone who finds the gauge should not touch it and immediately call authorities.

