VERNON, Conn. (WTNH)–Route 83 in Vernon is shut down due to a motorcycle crash that sent two people to the hospital.

It happened at around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, between Thrall and Dart Hill.

We’re told the motorcycle driver, an adult male, and his female passenger, Both have critical conditions.

The female was sent to Hartford Hospital via LifeStar, and the male was sent to Saint Francis Hospital.

The cause of the crash is not known at this time.