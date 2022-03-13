HEBRON, Conn. (WTNH) — Multiple people were injured in a car crash Sunday afternoon in Hebron, according to Connecticut State Police.

CSP responded to the scene around 1:20 p.m. in the area of Gilead and North Streets with reports of possible entrapment. EMS and the local fire department also assisted.

Troopers reported non-life threatening injuries, and it is anticipated that multiple patients will be transported to area hospitals, police said.

The scene has been cleared.

