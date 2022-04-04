ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The trial for an Ellington murder case that gained national attention begins Tuesday in Rockville.

Richard Dabate is accused of killing his wife Connie back in December of 2015 at their Ellington home. At the time, he told police someone had broken into their house, shot and killed her in front of him, then burned him and tied him up before taking off.

A police canine unit, however, did not detect any presence of anyone else in the home at the time. Later, data from Connie’s Fitbit indicated she was moving around for an hour after Dabate said she was killed. That evidence gained this case national attention.

Back in Ellington, however, they say they just want this trial to start and the case to be resolved.

“It upset a lot of people and like I said, he had two children and they were in school, so that affected them too. Everybody was upset. Even people who don’t know him felt sorry for the family. We just want it resolved,” said Lori Spielman, Ellington first selectwoman.

There will be no cameras in the courtroom Tuesday. The judge says the room in which it is taking place has a small chamber in the rear of it where a camera can be put. However, it cuts across the jury box and jurors cannot be shown. Apparently. there are no other locations that would not disrupt the trial or impede on privacy.